SHERIDAN — The Trail End State Historic Site and the Trail End Guilds, Inc., announces a free antique car show at the Kendrick Mansion Aug. 26, from 1-4 p.m.
Spend the afternoon viewing antique autos as period music plays in the background. The cars will be parked in the driveways and visitors will be able to vote for their favorite one.
For owners of cars made in or before 1969 and would like to enter the show, email the Trail End Guilds at teguilds@gmail.com to let them know. The mansion will also be open for self-guided tours during this time, and regular museum admission applies: $8 per adult, $4 for Wyoming residents and children 17 and younger are always free but must be with a paid adult.
The Kendrick Mansion is a 1913 historic house museum located at 400 Clarendon Ave. on the grounds of Trail End State Historic Site. Trail End is a division of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources. For more information or directions, see trailend.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/trailend, or call 307-674-4589.