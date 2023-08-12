TrailEndCarShow2022-2.jpg
Visitors look around the 2022 Antique Car Show at the Trail End Historic Site.

 Courtesy photo | Trail End Histo

SHERIDAN — The Trail End State Historic Site and the Trail End Guilds, Inc., announces a free antique car show at the Kendrick Mansion Aug. 26, from 1-4 p.m. 

Spend the afternoon viewing antique autos as period music plays in the background. The cars will be parked in the driveways and visitors will be able to vote for their favorite one.

