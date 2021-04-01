SHERIDAN — The Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site opened for the 2021 season April 1.
The historic house museum will be open seven days a week from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. through the end of May. Beginning June 1, hours change to 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily.
Open for self-guided tours, visitors can step back in time to experience what life what like at the mansion more than 100 years ago. This year’s whole-house exhibit is “Wine, Women, and Song: Discovering the Roaring Twenties.” Learn about prohibition, women’s suffrage and the jazz age.
There is a slight fee increase across all of Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites this year, and admission to Trail End is now $8 per adult and $4 for Wyoming residents. As always,
children 17 and younger are free.
To learn more about the historic site and to keep up to date on all of our special events, see trailend.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/TrailEnd.
The Kendrick Mansion is a 1913 historic house museum located at 400 Clarendon Ave., on the grounds of Trail End State Historic Site. Trail End is a division of Wyoming State Parks.
For more information or directions, see website at trailend.org, facebook.com/trailend, or call 307-674-4589.