SHERIDAN — The Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site opened for the 2022 season April 1.
Located at 400 Clarendon Ave. in Sheridan, the historic mansion will be open every day from 1-4 p.m. through the end of May. Beginning June 1, hours change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Open for self-guided tours, visitors can step back in time to experience what life was like at the mansion more than 100 years ago. This year’s brand-new whole-house exhibit is called “Ranch Life, Mansion Life: The Dual Lives of the Kendrick Family.”
The exhibit explores the contrasts experienced by the Kendricks who dined at the White House and vacationed overseas while also operating the OW Ranch outside of Sheridan that didn't have running water or electricity. This whole-house exhibit includes artifacts that are not often seen, including some of the family's saddles.
Admission to Trail End is $8 per adult and $4 for Wyoming residents. As always, children 17 and younger get in for free. For more information see trailend.org or facebook.com/TrailEnd or call 307-674-4589.