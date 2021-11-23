SHERIDAN — An annual Sheridan tradition for more than 30 years, the Trail End State Historic Site Holiday Open House is sponsored by the Trail End Guilds, Inc., and will take place Dec. 3-5 from 4-7 p.m.
The event features live entertainment and holiday decorations throughout the 1913 Kendrick Mansion.
Admission is $4 for adults. Children are admitted at no charge but must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
One of the most popular aspects of Trail End's Holiday Open House throughout the past several years has been the presence of Father Christmas. He will be at the mansion throughout the open house to listen to Christmas wishes from children of all ages with COVID-19 precautions in place.
A bevy of musical guests will also begin their performances at 4 p.m. and continue through 7 p.m.
The kitchen will not serve up its legendary figgy pudding and hot cider due to COVID-19 precautions.
For more information, see trailend.org.