SHERIDAN — Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, Cheyenne Artists Guild and SAGE Community Arts.
This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations, and offers cash prizes to top participants. For the second time, there will be two separate Plein Air in the Parks events in different locations — Curt Gowdy State Park near Cheyenne Sept. 15-19 and Trail End State Historic Site in Sheridan Sept. 22-25. Registration for youth and adult categories is now open and available online for both events. To register for the event at Trail End State Historic Site, see TrailEndPleinAir.eventbrite.com. Regular and walk-up registration is $50. A reduced rate for college students is available for $15 and a youth division rate for those younger than the age of 18 is available for $5. Artists will have the option of selling pieces produced during the event at the concluding reception and art show.