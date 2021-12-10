SHERIDAN — Trail End State Historic Site will once again put on a show — allowing visitors to tour the Kendrick Mansion while live actors perform.
The event, set for Dec. 18-19, will feature electronic candlelight tours displaying what the Kendrick family and its staff might have been doing on a Christmas Eve spent in their home.
Each tour will include just six visitors, and groups are led through the house every 20 minutes or so. The event is recommended for those ages 8 and older.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $15 per person. They can be purchased through the Trail End website, trailend.org or in person at the mansion.