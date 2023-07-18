SHERIDAN — The Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site will host its fifth annual murder mystery party.
SHERIDAN — The Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site will host its fifth annual murder mystery party Aug. 11-12.
From 5:30-8:30 p.m. each day, the event will be held outside on the lawn, and costumes are highly encouraged for participants.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 20, and only 25 will be sold each night. To accommodate the maximum amount of participants, tickets can only be purchased for one night or the other, and not both.
Tickets are $60 per person, or two for $100, and must be bought in person at the museum to receive character and party information. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. Tickets include refreshments, and a cash bar will be available. Because alcohol is being served, this is a 21-and-over event.
Call Superintendent Sharie Shada at the museum with any questions at 307-674-4589 or see Trail End’s website for more information at trailend.org.
The Kendrick Mansion is a 1913 historic house museum located at 400 Clarendon Ave. in Sheridan on the grounds of Trail End State Historic Site.
Trail End is a division of Wyoming State Parks.
The Kendrick Mansion is a 1913 historic house museum located at 400 Clarendon Avenue, Sheridan, on the grounds of Trail End State Historic Site. Trail End is a division of Wyoming State Parks.