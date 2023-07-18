Murder Mystery001.jpg
The participants in the Murder at the Mansion murder mystery event gather for the opening speech from the "Resort President" Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Kendrick Mansion at Trail End State Historic Site will host its fifth annual murder mystery party.

The event will be held outside on the lawn, and costumes are highly encouraged.

