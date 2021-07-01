SHERIDAN — Sheridan Community Land Trust will host its Discovery Session: Trail Running Mechanics led by Dr. Brandon Kelley July 6 and Aug. 3.
Kelley, of Sheridan Spine and Sports Medicine, will run along Hidden Hoot Trail and teach the basics of running technique, form, nutrition, hydration and recovery as part of a group run.
Beginner and intermediate runners are encouraged to attend, but all skill levels are welcome to attend and run at their own pace. All runners should bring water and wear adequate footwear.
Attendees are asked to meet at Black Tooth Park at 5:45 p.m., and the clinic will start at 6 p.m. For more information, visit sheridanclt.org.