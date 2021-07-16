SHERIDAN — With 8,000 trails totaling nearly 300 miles available for exploration by motorized all-terrain vehicles, the WYO Parks Trails Program recognizes increased use since the program’s inception in 2003, and certainly most recently.
From 2011 to 2020, the vehicle count on Red Grade Road, or County Road 26 in Big Horn, increased by 127 vehicles per day. Even with increased use in those years and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jim Drake, longtime patroller of the Tongue River district said the surface of Red Grade is in the best condition he’s seen.
“That’s why so many people are traveling to our side of the Bighorns, because our trails are so great,” he said.
Drake attributes the vast increase of activity in the Bighorn National Forest not only to community members having more opportunity to utilize the trails in their backyard due to the pandemic, but also to people from Casper, Gillete, Cody and even as far as South Dakota and the West Coast discovering the beauty of Sheridan’s side of the Bighorn Mountains.
The Tongue River district consistently has more visitors than other districts, such as Powder River and Medicine Wheel ranger districts. In July 2019, the Tongue River district rangers reported twice the contacts compared to the other districts.
Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs officer at the U.S. Forest Service, said families are much more likely to come to the Red Grade area than Cody’s side of the mountain, as they feel it is much safer due to the lack of grizzlies.
There were 663 recorded ORVs in June 2019 compared to 1,329 in June 2020. With the large influx of people utilizing the trails and 2020 being a record year for off-road vehicles licences issued, Drake thanked the public.
Around 98% of recreators complied with ORV regulations, with the main offense being helmet wearing. Minors are required to wear helmets and adults are strongly encouraged to follow suit.
Drake regularly receives reports of violations from fellow ORV users and see’s people packing out garbage they found along the trail as they leave.
“People aren’t as worried about the violation as they are about how they can help fix it,” Drake said, praising the ORV community on how they hold each other accountable to regulations.
Help from the community to preserve the trails as well as a great number of ORV licenses sold each year contributes to the price for ORV licenses remaining at $15, the same amount they were at the very start of the WYO Trails Program in 2003.
While counts are not in yet for 2021, the numbers do not seem to be as high as they were in 2020. But, that may be for the best, as last year the grounds were under a lot of strain. Drake said, “Last year you couldn’t go anywhere without seeing other people, whether it be a campsite, trails, or your favorite fishing spot.”
Kirol added the Forest Service thought they would have to close down several trails last summer, but community members stepped in to help ensure the trails could stay open.