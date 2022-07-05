SHERIDAN — Efforts to relocate the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad locomotive #5631 are still underway despite the city’s failure to obtain a $500,000 grant for the project.
Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae said “when the WCDA (Wyoming Community Development Authority) grant fell through, the initiative shifted to be primarily a private fundraising effort.”
McRae said the project would now be primarily led by the Rotary Club of Sheridan and interested stakeholders such as Sheridan County Travel and Tourism and the Downtown Sheridan Association, with minimal city involvement.
McRae noted the city had previously allocated $150,000 to the project in 2021, and the funds were to be used primarily as matching funds for the WCDA grant. Those dollars are currently still available, McRae said, but “there may be council discussions in the future to determine what to do with any previously appropriated monies.”
The locomotive project was just one project the city had hoped to fund through a WCDA community development block grant. The city of Sheridan applied for 14 grants, totaling $6.6 million, but all the city’s projects were denied by the WCDA.
While the failure to receive the grant was a blow to the project, Rotarian Pete Olson — a member of the CB&Q 5631 Renovation Committee — said he remained optimistic about the project.
“To me and our partners, it still makes a lot of sense to move it,” Olson said. “It’s an initial big investment that I think would pay off in time.”
The project was first brought to the rotary by Tom Thompson, Olson said. Thompson owns Welcome Market Hall, which is directly adjacent to the current Rotary Park location on the corner of Broadway and Fifth streets.
Thompson proposed moving the locomotive north from its current 12,327-square-foot location to a new 24,829-square-foot area — more than doubling the existing park, and providing a nice large space for the community to honor its railroad heritage, Olson said. The park would also be home to the city’s trolley and an All American Indian Days sculpture.
“It would provide more real estate for us to put the train and would allow us to control the entrance into Sheridan and create something visually appealing in that space,” Olson said. “In 2012, the DSA released their Sheridan Railroad Historic District Master Plan, and one of the things they recommended was moving the park to this location. So we still think it’s a good idea to put a park there, and this is a good opportunity.”
Olson noted the project would not come without a cost.Last year, McRae estimated the project costs at around $715,036, which would include $391,036 for the development of the park and $324,00 for the movement of the locomotive. Olson said he still thought those cost estimates were accurate, although currently high inflation could contribute to an increased project cost, he said.
Olson said fundraising for the project has been minimal at this time, although “several thousand dollars” have been raised to date. He said he expects to start a major fundraising push once the Sheridan City Council decides whether to approve the land swap with Thompson.
McRae said he “won’t speculate” when — or if — the council will discuss the land swap. During an Aug. 23, 2021, study session of the council, several councilors expressed their concerns — and the concerns of other citizens — about the project.
“The biggest concern I think people have is this is something from their childhood,” Councilor Kristen Jennings said. “It’s been there since they either moved here or were born here. They don’t feel like it's valuable time and money spent…. It’s probably sentimentality, but that’s not necessarily to be ignored.”
“The train’s always been there, and that’s something they want to control,” Councilor Steven Brantz said. “…A lot of them take this very personally that this train has been there since 1962 and, to them, that train needs to stay there.”
Olson said even if the land swap is not approved by council and the park project does not move forward, the Rotary is committed to a “cosmetic renovation” of the engine in its current location.
“We want it to look like it just came out of the factory,” Olson said. “We are still committed to doing the renovations and some site improvements at the current location, but it wouldn’t elicit the same excitement as what we’re proposing at the park.”
The locomotive was built in West Burlington, Iowa, as a flagship of the CB&Q Railroad and regularly traveled through Sheridan. Locomotives like the one currently sitting in Sheridan were built for high-speed passenger service as well as freight service.
The locomotive has occupied its current spot since 1962 when the Rotarians secured the engine for exhibit. It is one of only three such engines still in existence, McRae said.
The Rotary efforts are part of ongoing efforts to refurbish the locomotive. In early 2020, the city council approved a $179,000 asbestos abatement project in the locomotive, which has been completed.