SHERIDAN — Second Judicial District Court Judge Tori Kricken heard arguments this week on a motion to transfer the case of Christian Torres, 16, to juvenile court. Although the contents of the hearing are confidential, Kricken’s decision will determine the future of proceedings in Torres’ case as well as the maximum punishment he may face if found guilty.
Torres is accused of the first-degree — or premeditated — murder of his adoptive father, Edgar “Eddie” Jones July 27, 2021. He is charged as an adult in the case, meaning the charge is punishable by life imprisonment because the defendant is younger than 18 years of age, a $10,000 fine or both.
Wyoming’s Title 14, which governs the rights of children and the state’s juvenile justice system, prohibits a single judge from overseeing both the transfer hearing and criminal proceedings in the case. As a result, Kricken presided over the transfer hearing while the majority of criminal proceedings in Torres’ case continue to be heard by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Melissa Owens.
Like all juvenile court hearings, Torres’ transfer hearing is confidential. Although the hearing was scheduled in open court and public court documents, the arguments presented during the hearing will not be made public.
In determining whether to transfer the defendant’s case to criminal court, Wyoming’s Title 14, which governs the rights of children and the state’s juvenile justice system, requires the court to consider the seriousness of the alleged offense and community protection; violence or premeditation involved in the crime; and the defendant’s likelihood of rehabilitation, sophistication and maturity at the time of the offense, among other factors.
In a motion filed in December 2021, Torres’ defense attorneys Jonathan Foreman and Anna Malmberg asked Torres’ case be transferred to juvenile court due to the last of these factors, asserting Torres’ age and maturity level at the time of the alleged offense made juvenile proceedings more appropriate in this case. Torres turned 15 just a few weeks prior to the alleged crime, the defense argued, and may experience emotional dysregulation or impulsivity issues due to alleged health issues. These circumstances favor transfer of the case to juvenile court, Forman stated in court documents.
Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa did not address the issue at length in his December 2021 reply brief, instead requesting an evidentiary transfer hearing on the subject. However, the prosecution’s choice to amend the charge against Torres in April — increasing the young defendant’s charge from second-degree, or not premeditated, murder to first-degree murder — indicates evidence of premeditation may count against Torres during this week’s hearing.
If Kricken finds Torres’ case should be transferred to juvenile court, two major changes will occur.
First, case proceedings will become confidential. No further information about Torres’ prosecution will be made public.
Second, the punishments available should Torres be found guilty decrease. Title 14 dictates the level of punishment appropriate for different categories of juvenile offenses, with the most serious offenses — those punishable by life, life without parole or death for adults — classified as sanction level five. If Torres is adjudicated delinquent — in other words, found to have committed an offense that, if committed by an adult, would be a criminal offense — in juvenile proceedings for a sanction level five offense, punishment could include commitment to the Wyoming Boys School for an indefinite term as well as other court-ordered rehabilitative treatment and highly structured probation and other restrictions upon release.
If the case is not transferred to juvenile court, Torres’ trial is currently scheduled to proceed Oct. 10, with a pretrial conference Aug. 30.