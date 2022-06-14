SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Sportsmen’s Association is once again hosting its Cancer Benefit Trap Shoot with funds raised going to help patients at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center.
After a three-year break, this year’s event will take place June 18 at the Sportsmen’s Club, located east of Sheridan at 89 Keystone Road.
The event will feature 50 non-registered targets: 25 singles and 25 handicap based on the team’s score. Cost is $40 per person or $200 for a five-person team and includes lunch and an event T-shirt. Shooters can register by going to “Events” at sheridanhospital.org or by contacting Tracy Landeis at 307-763-0207.
“Cancer is an important cause that touches us all,” said Landeis, one of the event organizers. “We are happy to host this shoot and our volunteers make it all happen. It’s a fun day for a great cause. All who attend are welcome to join in the fun and enter raffles to win additional prizes.”
Committee members Sally Labore, Tracy Landeis, Trudy Brice, Lyle Brice, Jerry Reed, Ada Kirven and Cecile Pattison plan and coordinate the event. Over the years, the Sportsmen’s Club has raised more than $16,000 for the Welch Cancer Center.
The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation partners with the group to put on the event.
“This is a great event with shooters coming from all over the region,” said Kirven, director of donor relations. “We are so grateful to this committee and all of the incredible volunteers involved.”