SHERIDAN — Walk along the portion of Goose Creek near the old Common Cents store on North Main Street for five minutes, and you’ll wonder: “How did it get this bad?”
Tires and toothbrushes, half-drank iced teas and old motor oil containers, water bottles and beer cans all clutter the stretch of land along the creek. It’s all a bit overwhelming, and the longer Lynn Franklin walks there, the more she realizes it’s just the tip of the iceberg.
But it wasn’t always this way. It started with one errant piece of garbage and one bad choice. Now, it’s a seemingly insurmountable collection of clutter — ever growing and expanding.
“This is one of the worst locations,” Franklin said as she surveyed the bank. “Me and my friend actually cleaned this area not too long ago. You couldn’t tell that from looking at it.”
But if one bad choice can create a major problem, Franklin hopes one good choice can help solve it. Over the last year, Franklin has been leading what she calls “trash bashes” at places like this, picking up trash in some of the city’s dirtiest areas and drawing awareness to it through posts on her Facebook page.
“I feel like if everyone knows how bad it is, they’ll start pitching in,” Franklin said. “How could they not, right?”
When walking at Thorne-Rider Park last year, Franklin said she was shocked by the amount of trash — including old syringes — she saw along the path. She decided to do her part and clean up what she could.
From there, Franklin has traveled to other parks and paths in town and to commercial areas like this stretch along North Main. She said she is constantly surprised by what she finds.
Rachael Trueblood, who has joined Franklin in her trash bashes the last few months, agreed.
“Sometimes you find some trinkets like a mirror or something really old,” Trueblood said. “We found this really big furnace stove once. It was still scrap metal, but it was kind of a cool piece of history. Who knows how long it had been there?”
Posting pictures of their finds is an important component of a trash bash, if only because it makes the city’s litter problem easily understandable, Franklin said.
“I take pictures of the trash because I think it makes people more aware,” Franklin said. “They can relate to a water bottle more than a plastic bag. They see a bottle and think ‘I just had a water this morning. I wonder where that bottle went.’ It makes it real for them. It wouldn’t be the same if I didn’t do that.”
Even after numerous trash bashes, it is hard for Franklin to believe she is making a difference. The trash keeps piling up despite her best efforts.
“I feel like I’m trying to make a difference…but things don’t seem to get better anywhere you look,” Franklin said.
But still, there is cause for hope, Franklin said.
“The last several times I’ve walked the paths, they weren’t as bad as before,” Franklin said. “It kind of makes me feel like I’m making a tiny bit of a difference because the paths at least are getting a little better.”
It is equally encouraging that what was once a one-woman project has slowly caught on with a small community of Sheridan residents. On Tuesday morning, six people helped Franklin clean up along the creek.
Trueblood said she joined the trash bashes because she was inspired by a post of Franklin’s. She now hopes to inspire others in the same way, continuing a chain reaction of kindness and responsibility she hopes can affect real change in the community.
“When it’s just you and me, we’re not going to make a big difference toward changing global warming or anything, but we can start at a smaller level in our own communities, and hopefully we can raise awareness and inspire others to join us,” Trueblood said. “It’s like a butterfly effect.”