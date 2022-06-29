SHERIDAN — Reconstruction work is planned for Dayton Gulch Road, Forest System Road 15, during the 2022 summer season. Road work is expected to start around July 12, with clearing and grubbing of roadside brush.
Other phases will include road reconditioning, improving sight distance on several corners, aggregate placement and dust abatement.
Minor delays may occur for travelers along FSR 15.
Officials ask travelers to use caution and reduce speed to better react to equipment and other traffic in the roadway.
The Burgess Gravel Pit will be used as the gravel source.
The pit is closed to camping to allow gravel crushing and heavy equipment operations to be conducted safely throughout the duration of the project.
Please plan accordingly.
This project is one of many local improvements on the Bighorn National Forest funded by the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.
If you have questions, please contact the Tongue Ranger District office in Sheridan at 307-674-2600.