SHERIDAN — A group of traveling artists will showcase Wyoming’s Basque heritage this summer, giving the centuries-old troubadour tradition a modern twist.
Worlds of Music, Inc., a Wyoming-based nonprofit with the mission of promoting community development through music, has received a $12,000 grant from the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund to take its The Tree of Gernika project across the state of Wyoming.
Renée Bovée, program coordinator at Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund, said that Buffalo resident and writer David Romtvedt recently produced a written translation of the work of Joxe Mari Iparragirre, a 19th Century troubadour poet and musician. Romtvedt, along with the members of a Basque band called Ospa, who recently produced a CD of Basque music, are in the process of creating a traveling show much like those of Iparragirre’s day.
“They have taken this story, this work, and they are combining it with Basque music. They will tour around the state of Wyoming. Some of it is still pending, but this project will present to Wyoming communities the poetry and music of Iparragirre, the Basque country’s most prominent representative,” Bovée said.
Iparragirre was a singing poet born in 1820, Romtvedt explained, adding there is a long tradition around singing around pre-set melodies in many cultures. Iparragirre lived through some of the most tumultuous times in Basque history, including the destruction of the Basque autonomy at the hands of the French and Spanish states, largely Spain.
“In the end, of course, Spain destroyed the independent communities,” Romtvedt said.
The Basque people came to the Americas with the first explorers and were famous for their ship building and for their seafaring activities. Many Basques also came to the United States during the 1849 Gold Rush to the West Coast, and some of those migrated toward Wyoming, Rock Springs in particular. The Johnson County Basque population comes primarily from the Northern Basque community in France, Romtvedt said.
The University of Nevada at Reno has the largest Basque Studies Center in the Americas, and the Basque Studies Center approached Romtvedt about translating Iparragirre’s work for the 200th anniversary of his birth. Working with the director of the center, Romtvedt, who learned Basque in adulthood, produced the first translation in 2020. It is the first complete translation into English of all of Iparragirre’s 39 known songs.
The book is called the Tree of Gernika, named for the place where the kings of surrounding regions would bow to an oak tree, swearing fidelity to Basque autonomy. The Tree of Gernika is the most famous song that Iparragirre wrote, likely in 1853.
“It is sung to this day, and all Basque people know it. There is a debate happening as to what should be the Basque national anthem, and whether it might end up being the Tree of Gernika,” Romtvedt said.
The book was published in 2020, and many events surrounding its publication had to be moved online due COVID-19. As Romtvedt worked on the project, he also began to perform the songs, both playing and singing them in the original Basque form and then reading the translation in English. This summer, allowing for COVID-19 precautions, Ospa and Romtvedt are ready to take the show on the road.
Iparragirre’s music and poetry is known everywhere, and some songs are political about Basque independence and freedom. Others are about day-to-day life, from love to sports.
Although Iparragirre did not live in Wyoming, his people did — and still do, Romtvedt said.
“This is Wyoming’s history. It gives us a broader sense of ourselves by knowing something about the diversity of our past,” Romtvedt said.
“Sometimes we tend to present a place as only one kind of thing, whatever people choose to say, ‘This is who we are, this one thing.’ But if you look a bit more deeply into a place, you often find that there was a much broader array of actors in shaping it,” Romtvedt said. “The kind of relationships people have today are because of the past. I think it is really not only helpful but quite beautiful to learn who was here and what they did.”
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund grant will help develop the show, which, although dates and locations have yet to be set, will tour this summer at outdoor locations from Buffalo to Casper and Cheyenne.
“They will not only perform in some of the areas of Wyoming that have Basque heritage, but also some other Wyoming communities so people can learn about Basque heritage through the performances,” Bovée said.