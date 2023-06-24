SHERIDAN — Travis Swinyer is one of Sheridan’s “unsung heroes,” his wife Emily Swinyer said.

Travis Swinyer is a heavy equipment operator at Navajo Transitional Energy Spring Creek Mine by day and by night, with 12-hour shifts both during the day and overnight. When he’s not working, Swinyer volunteers with 4-H, an organization that allows children to learn hands-on.

