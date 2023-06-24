SHERIDAN — Travis Swinyer is one of Sheridan’s “unsung heroes,” his wife Emily Swinyer said.
Travis Swinyer is a heavy equipment operator at Navajo Transitional Energy Spring Creek Mine by day and by night, with 12-hour shifts both during the day and overnight. When he’s not working, Swinyer volunteers with 4-H, an organization that allows children to learn hands-on.
Despite the long shifts at Spring Creek Mine, balancing his job and 4-H volunteering hasn’t been too difficult, especially because it’s time spent with his family.
“Most of the shows that we’ve been going to are hitting on my days off, anyway,” Travis Swinyer said. “But, a sense of urgency is like, just take a vacation day. You’re not going to get that time back with your family or your kids being young.
“It’s here one minute, it’s gone the next. And, I’ve noticed that because it feels like yesterday I brought my daughter home from the hospital, and she’s 11 years old now,” he continued. “It’s like, ‘Where’d the time go?’”
The Swinyer family tends to do work as a family around their property.
“Even in our barn, if one person’s out in our barn doing chores, usually all of us are outside helping or doing… We’re not just sitting on the couch,” Swinyer said. “One person isn’t just sitting in the AC, everybody’s out working or doing something and we’re doing it as a family. I think that’s really important because a lot of times, college rolls around, and kids get older and move out.
“Sooner or later, you’re going to have time to sit on the couch in the AC,” he continued. “Right now, get out and do something with your kids.”
Family is the top priority for Swinyer, and not only does 4-H allow Swinyer to spend time with his children, but his wife also works as a youth development educator with 4-H.
Swinyer’s work with 4-H is as a parent volunteer and a leader of Teen Leadership Counseling. With the group, he helps organize various events, including a swine clinic to help teach younger students. Emily Swinyer said he’s perfect for the teen group.
“He’s kind of a big goofball kid himself,” she said. “He’s able to connect with some of these kids…”
Emily Swinyer said that connection is exemplified by Travis Swinyer helping to organize the swine clinic that allowed 4-H teenagers to help teach younger members how to show swine.
His effort to give back to the community is driven largely by his status as a Sheridan native.
“I grew up in Sheridan County, I’ve lived here my whole life and it’s just a phenomenal town,” he said. “In a town that raised me, it’s (pretty cool) to give back.”