RANCHESTER — Tongue River Elementary School was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement. The school’s successful implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students.
PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students. The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to:
1. Focus on learning.
2. Build a collaborative culture.
3. Create a results orientation.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless work the teachers and staff at TRE put in to ensure every single child is successful,” TRE principal Annie Griffin said. “They look at student data weekly and use it to guide instruction and determine what each child needs. They also know them as people and support their social and emotional health. This is a well-deserved honor that highlights the work of our TRE Family, as together, we can accomplish anything we put our minds to!”
Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.
According to the Champions of PLC at Work, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment.
“We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”
Recognized model PLC schools are listed on allthingsplc.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools. Tools for team collaboration, articles and research about PLCs, blog posts and other related resources are also available on the site.