RANCHESTER — Tongue River Elementary School Principal Annie Griffin’s voice calmed students and families alike after the COVID-19 pandemic closure, reading virtual bedtime stories on Facebook Live. Now, with school in session and an ongoing pandemic, TRE students and families again joined Griffin on the social media platform Monday for their weekly bedtime story.
Monday’s storytime led students through chapters four and five of “The Mystery on the Oregon Trail,” a book chosen by faculty as part of the One Book, One School series the school completes as a whole once a year. Title I federal funding supports the program, while Dayton Mayor Norm Anderson helped purchase books for each student.
All TRE parents read for or with their children from the same book for a month, reading a few simple chapters Monday through Thursday evenings and asking questions compiled and provided by literacy lab coordinator Pamela Woodward, who coordinates the effort.
Woodward first heard of the idea of a Title I school-funded unified book reading at a teacher conference 12 years ago. Since then, TRE has implemented the project each year. The reading of one chapter book has remained consistent , however formats in helping parents with reading has fluctuated over the years.
In years past, each teacher would take turns recording readings so students, if they did not read at home, could catch up the next day at school. Faculty felt this format could potentially hinder the point of the project — to encourage parents to read with their children for several levels of improved development — and thus switched to Griffin’s weekly reading of a couple chapters. Families may still read to their children on those nights, but many tuned in Monday to hear Griffin read. By Tuesday, the video had been watched 220 times, had 37 comments and 21 reactions on Facebook.
To kick off the project each year, faculty and staff come together to provide a meal and activity night for parents and students to participate in together. This year, following a chili and cinnamon roll feed, many pioneer-themed stations integrated children into what they were to learn, and Griffin read the first two chapters to children while rocking in a rocking chair and dressed as a cowgirl pioneer. Other stations included animal pelts commonly known to Oregon Trail travelers, an old wagon with parts labeled, a hands-on Oregon Trail-themed activity and a blacksmithing information stop.
At the end of the rotations through the stations, faculty requested parents fill out a survey garnering responses to how the school can best help parents interact with their children educationally and emotionally.
“Part of Title I is we want to get feedback from you,” Griffin told parents at the kick off Oct. 8. “The survey that we give you tonight is very important because we want to hear from you.”
Title I funding also helps fund staffing, materials, Love and Logic classes and reading instruction help for those schools specified as Title I, which means TRE has been designated as a school with high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure all children meet challenging state academic standards, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Federal funds are allocated through four statutory formulas based primarily on census poverty estimates and the cost of education in each state.
Families read no more than three chapters together each night until Oct. 22.
“We can’t do this evening if you don’t show up,” Griffin said, thanking the parents for attending with their children. “A round of applause to you all, and thank you so much.”