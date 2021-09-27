SHERIDAN — “What kind of tree are you?”
J.R. Rose asks this question without a hint of irony, and after a quick trip around what will become known as The Tree Farm, it’s easy to understand why. There’s something for everybody here — even those who don’t know aspens from elms.
Already, there are more than 40 different species of trees — lindens, locusts, apple trees, peach trees, maples, elms, aspens and pines. And that’s just the beginning, according to Garrett Dotson, who is collaborating with Rose and Matt McMeans on the project.
““We will be growing those numbers as we continue to grow and really find out what is going to fit in our soil and climate,” Dotson said.
The 200-acre tree farm, which is set to open to the public next spring, will be the largest wholesale and retail nursery in Wyoming, Montana and both Dakotas upon completion, according to Dotson. All three of the men behind the business have big ideas — not just for the business itself, but how it will positively impact the local ecosystem.
“Sheridan has very limited species of trees,” Dotson said. “So we want to make sure that we are diversifying our species. If you look at what happened in Riverton — 90% of their canopy was elm in the 1990s so when Dutch Elm Disease came through, they had to eradicate most of the canopy. They didn’t think about how to diversify the species, and that’s what we want to help with in Sheridan.”
“We just want to make Sheridan green,” Rose said. “We just want to have trees everywhere.”
The farm is located at 114 Decker Road, within sight of Interstate 90, on property formerly owned by Sheridan artist Neltje. Neltje sold the property shortly before her death earlier this year and was excited about the business’s plans, Dotson said.
“We’ve done some plantings for Neltje in the past, and she gave us a very fair price on the property because she was ecstatic about what we were going to do with it,” Dotson said.
“And we’re really going to honor Neltje’s memory,” Rose added. “We bought some of her art we’re going to put in the lobby (of our retail store). So hopefully her spirit will live on at this property.”
The tree farm itself is just a part of the plans Dotson, Rose and McMeans have for the property. Those plans also include a retail store where people can purchase products to help their trees grow; three heated greenhouses to use when cross-pollinating and growing seedlings; a pond; and an amphitheater, which can be used to host weddings and other events. They will also produce their own organic mulch on the property.
Work began on the property in June, and much still needs to be done before it can open to the public — from building the retail store and amphitheater to filling the pond.
Even upon completion, Rose hopes the property continues evolving and growing to meet the needs of the community.
“It’s always going to change,” Rose said. “We’re going to keep changing things so every time you come in, there will be something new.”
There’s a lot of work to be done, Rose said, but he can’t wait to see the property develop. He’s already helped plant the seeds of something great, and he can’t wait to see it grow and blossom.
“You can never have enough trees,” Rose said. “So we’re just going pedal-to-the-metal and going all out. The demand for trees has been high, and we look forward to meeting it.”