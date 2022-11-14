Treefort Music Festival.jpg
De Gringos Y Gremmies perform at the 2022 Wyoming Showcase at Treefort Music Fest.

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council and Treefort Music Fest are seeking Wyoming-based musicians to perform at the March 22-26, 2023 music festival in Boise, Idaho.

This is a statewide call open to Wyoming independent musicians of all genres. Several acts will be selected by the talent buyers at Treefort Music Fest and paid for their performance. Selected acts will perform at a Wyoming focused showcase, an official event of the festival, and afforded the opportunity to play additional shows outside of this showcase.

