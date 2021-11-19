SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s Trees of Love fundraising event serves as a heartwarming way to acknowledge someone cherished or loved by dedicating a light in their honor.
Different colors of lights are chosen depending on whom they honor. A white light memorializes a deceased loved one, a green light honors a relative or friend, and a red light honors a special child or pet. Lights can be reserved for a donation of $5 or more, and all donations will go toward funding special projects that help our hospital patients.
Along with having a symbolic light on the tree, a card will be sent to the honoree or family of the memorialized, and their name(s) will be inscribed in the “Book of Love,” which will be available to view during the holidays online at sheridanhospital.org/treesoflove.
Each year Sheridan Memorial Hospital and kicks off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony to celebrate those with lights dedicated through the Trees of Love located on the front lawn of the hospital.
With consideration for the health and safety of patients and members of the community, this year’s tree lighting will not include an open house in the patient lobby. Instead, we encourage our community, along with the family and friends of those honored, to join in their cars for the lighting of the trees and our festive Santa Claus. The lighting will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 5.
To purchase a light online, see sheridanhospital.org/treesoflove.
Trees of Love forms can also be returned by mail to PO Box 108 or in person to the hospital main desk at 1401 W. Fifth St. or the downtown office at 61 S. Gould St.