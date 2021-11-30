SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s Trees of Love fundraising campaign will host its lighting ceremony Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.
Trees of Love serves as a heartwarming way to acknowledge someone cherished or loved by dedicating a light in their honor.
Different colors of lights are chosen depending on whom they honor. A white light memorializes a deceased loved one, a green light honors a relative or friend, and a red light honors a special child or pet. Lights can be reserved for a donation of $5 or more, and all donations will go toward funding special projects that help our hospital patients.
Along with having a symbolic light on the tree, a card will be sent to the honoree or family of the memorialized, and their name(s) will be inscribed in the “Book of Love,” which will be available to view during the holidays online at sheridanhospital.org/treesoflove.
Each year Sheridan Memorial Hospital kicks off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting ceremony to celebrate those with lights dedicated through the Trees of Love located on the front lawn of the hospital.
With consideration for the health and safety of patients and members of the community, this year’s tree lighting will not include an open house in the patient lobby. Instead, organizers encourage the community, along with the family and friends of those honored, to join in their cars for the lighting of the trees and the hospital’s festive Santa Claus.