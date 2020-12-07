“So as we view these trees a-gleam with colors bright, Remember that a special love surrounds each glowing light.”
— from poem “Let There Be Light” by Robert Wells
SHERIDAN — At age 80, Shirlee Tynan is many years removed from the death of her then-8-year-old son. But the memory can still choke her up a little bit.
To this day, Tynan remembers with gratitude and emotion how the kind words of friends, family and acquaintances helped her get through an unimaginable loss.
“I remember going to the post office every day for the longest time,” Tynan said. “Those cards we received, they got me through that difficult time. It might seem like a small gesture. But when you’re on the other end, it’s a big deal. It’s a reminder that, no matter how you feel, you’re not alone.”
For the last 10 years or so, Tynan has sought to provide her friends and family with the same comfort she received decades ago. She does this by participating in the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary’s Trees of Love program.
Trees of Love — located in front of the hospital— were lit for the first time in 2020 Sunday night. Seventeen of the sparkling red, white and green lights were sponsored by Tynan and her husband Thomas Tynan in the memory of family and friends — everyone from a beloved neighbor to the son of an old college friend.
Tynan said she sponsored the lights every year as a way to remind those important to her of just how much she cares.
“It’s such an awesome way to let people know you care about them,” Tynan said. “We have felt very comforted ourselves when it was done for us, and I can’t tell you how many people have responded to us touched by just that small gesture of dedicating a light in their loved one’s honor. When you’re mourning a death and you open that card and see that someone remembered those you loved and lost, that makes all the difference.”
The lights can be sponsored in memory of those who have died or in honor of those who are still alive, according to Jasmine Slater, Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s foundation development coordinator. Each light represents someone — a child, a pet, a friend, a mother or father— who brightened others’ lives. Now, they bring light to the dreary December darkness.
As of the night of the tree lighting, more than 700 lights had been sponsored, with that number expected to exceed 1,000 by January, Slater said.
The lights are a part of a 32-year old tradition dating back to 1988, according to Slater. As someone who grew up in Sheridan, Slater remembers the Trees of Love well and said they always added to the magic of her holiday season. But it wasn’t until she started working at the hospital that she fully appreciated the deeper meeting of the festive display.
“We have a poem for this event called ‘Let There Be Light’ by Robert Wells,” Slater said. “When I read that for the first time, it kind of hit me: These aren’t just lights. They’re lives.”
These reflections on the past are accompanied by an eye on the future, according to Slater. The Trees of Love is one of the fundraisers for the hospital’s auxiliary, which donates its earnings each year to the hospital’s foundation. The foundation, in turn, invests those dollars in various patient-care-focused projects throughout the hospital. Last year’s earnings from Trees of Love were invested into equipment for the hospital’s new urgent care facility, renovations in patient care areas and the purchase of a ventilator, which arrived just as the severity of COVID-19 became apparent throughout the country.
“We will have a total in January at which point the auxiliary will give the money to the foundation,” Slater said. “Last year, this project raised between $5,000 and $6,000, and I think we’re well on our way to raise and potentially surpass that this year.”
Lights can be sponsored throughout the month of December at sheridanhospital.org/community/trees-of-love/trees-of-love-form for $5. Tynan said the small investment was well worth it.
“As I get older, I’m always trying to tell people I love them and let them know how much they mean to me, and the Trees of Love is a great way to do that,” Tynan said. “I’ve received much more than I’ve given.”