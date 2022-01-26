SHERIDAN — Tongue River High School officials announced the names of students who earned spots on the school's honor rolls for the first semester.
Students on the "Green List" earned all As. Students on the "White List" earned all As and Bs. The following students earned honors:
Green List
Freshmen — Kaden Hill, Laci Johnson, Maren Keller, Peighton Kenney, Kayla Logan, Jack Melger, Gabe Purdum, Rivers Robinson, Isabelle Rosenlund, McKinlee Scammon, Austen Simonson, McKenna Smith and Alex Whitehead
Sophomores — Lamar Charlson, Abree Coyne, Connor Cummins, Caleb Kilbride, Cole Kukuchka, Bailey May, Hailey Rehder and Madison Rosenlund
Juniors — Brant Bockman, Wyatt Charlson, Bridger Dewey, Liz Heser, Anna Keller, Azariah Kennedy, Lily Krumm, Emett Kruse, Myia Olsen, Tyla Pitman, Jessie Purdum, Athena Stanton, Javin Walker, Jenna White, Faith Whitehead and Bonner Wood.
Seniors — Chaylee Campbell, Katy Kalasinsky, Julia Lovingood, Jacy Luckjohn, Jake Massar, Zia Robbins, Amber Weaver
White List
Freshmen — Paxton Aksamit, Anna Bockman, Noah Brown, Nikolas Cain, Corey Collingwood, Ivy Dillon-Ziemer, Nathan Heser, Cooper Justus, Brooklyn Lewis, Jeniah Lovingood, Carter Maslowski, Joelliann Olsen, Cole Spotted, Raechel Stainbrook
Sophomores — Alex Barker, Mya Coomer, Alex Costas, Natalie Gilbert, Ashley Gordon, Colter Hanft, Morgan Kepley, Joy Manibusan, Logan Rosics, Braxton Tremain, Monty Walter, Angela Weaver and Tymber Williams
Juniors — Tavis Aksamit, Rudi Balstad, Kaden Breen, Aidan Collingwood, Nait Guimond, Calista Johnston, Claire Justus, Isaiah Miller, Marajah Pease, Megan Rehder and Reagan Shumaker
Seniors — Wyatt Barnes, Mikenna Brown, Eli Cummins, Ridley Davis, Maya Fritz, Maddy Hill, Samara Kennedy, Camden Kilbride, Jessica Libera, Lexie May, Ryan McCafferty, Garrett Ostler, Wyatt Ostler, Carleigh Reish, Cade Rosenlund, Addi Rosics, Alexys Skillman, Bayle Thomas and Cache Van Tassell