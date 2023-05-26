DAYTON — Tongue River High School’s 44 graduates received their diplomas as they walked across the stage Thursday night.
Faith Whitehead reflected on the class’ time at TRHS.
“We have survived the coronavirus, the 2020 election, the snowmageddon of 2023 and an Among Us obsession,” Whitehead said. “However, I would argue that the most important thing that each of us accomplished is not tangible. Our greatest accomplishment was, and always will be, the impact we leave on the people around us.”
Whitehead said students and staff total about 230 people in TRHS. She estimated that if someone interacts with half those people each school day they would have had more than 80,000 interactions over the course of their high school career.
“That means over four years of high school, you have at least 80,500 opportunities to change someone’s path,” Whitehead said. “That’s 80,000 chances to make someone’s life a little better and 80,000 chances to make someone’s life worse.”
Whitehead said each moment and memory during a high school career influences who someone is and their broader impact.
“Think back to the 80,000 moments that we had control over. How many of those moments were positive? How many times did we change someone for the better? I’m not saying we need to be positive 100% of those 80,000 times, because that’s impossible,” she said. “It is impossible to be happy, kind and bubbly to every person you meet every day. But, we don’t have to be in order to make a difference.
“Small things like kindness, compassion and forgiveness can go a long way. Little changes in how we act towards other people can be monumental,” Whitehead continued. “The truth is, we have and we will make an impact wherever we go.”
TRHS history teacher Steve Hanson was asked to be the keynote speaker by the graduating class. He said he prepared for the speech just as students would prepare for a big exam or write an essay.
“When President Al Spotted told me I would be the commencement speaker, I decided to approach this moment with the very same dedication and intensity that many of you would give a final exam or a big paper,” Hanson said. “So, late last night I began. Two energy drinks, a few hours of Call of Duty and 326 Snapchats later, I was ready to begin.”
Hanson’s speech included advice for graduates. He told the class to enjoy every moment of life and to appreciate the obstacles faced in life.
Wyatt Charlson cracked some jokes during the ceremony with a parody of Jeff Foxworthy’s “You might be a redneck.”
“Since we really aren’t rednecks around here, instead of doing ‘You know you’re a redneck,’ I thought I would do, ‘You know you are from TR,’” Charlson said. “First and foremost, you know you’re from Tongue River when sitting in the cafeteria feels like a ski lodge. The view was practically unbeatable.”
The newest TRHS alumni closed the ceremony by shooting confetti poppers and tossing their caps into the air.