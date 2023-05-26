Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.