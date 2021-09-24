DAYTON — After more than a decade, officials at Tongue River High School will soon be putting up a new photo on its wall of National Merit Scholars located outside of the school’s main office.
TRHS senior Zia Robbins was recently named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist for her performance in the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test — the National Merit Scholars qualifying exam — which she took last year.
“She’s one of 24 Wyoming students to achieve semifinalist status and among 16,000 kids across the United States,” said TRHS Principal Colby Lynch, adding Robbins’ test scores place her in the top 1% of Wyoming seniors.
“She’s a superstar for sure,” Lynch said. “She’s an incredibly smart young woman. We’re proud of her.”
Robbins becomes the first TRHS student to achieve National Merit Scholars status, in some form, since Christopher Maze in 2009.
“We’re glad to break that drought here and put up a new picture on the wall,” Lynch added. “What makes it unique for us, it’s a family affair.”
Robbins’ mother, Amber Robbins, was a National Merit Scholar in 1996 and her uncle, Lucas Wallace, earned his place on the wall in 1999.
“They were a big motivation for me,” the younger Robbins said. “It’s pretty cool to get my picture up there with them.
“It feels like the whole community is excited about it,” she added. “They’ve been really supportive of it.”
Robbins admitted the family legacy of testing well in the PSAT and having the same success as her mother and uncle was on her mind when she took the exam.
“But it wasn’t until I saw my scores that I thought it was possible,” she said.
“I was proud of her,” added Amber Robbins. “We were really excited and happy for Tongue River High School. They needed a new face on that wall.”
Besides her success on the PSAT, Robbins, who currently has a 4.0 GPA, is a member of the Lady Eagles cross-country team.
“I’m not good at it, but it’s fun,” she said with a slight laugh.
The senior is also president of the school’s Outdoors Club, an officer on Student Council and member and tutor for its National Honor Society chapter, as well as a Big Brothers/Big Sisters volunteer. After graduation next spring, Robbins said she hopes to attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, potentially studying economics or a social science.
With her test scores now in hand, Robbins said the deadline for the application to be a National Merit Scholar finalist is quickly approaching. Robbins’ application is due Oct. 6 and she said she would be notified of any potential scholarship awards prior to graduation.
To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by the high school principal and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm the student’s earlier performance on the qualifying test.