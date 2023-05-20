DAYTON — Some of this year’s Tongue River High School graduates helped establish a powwow at the school to help bring awareness to their culture and missing and murdered indigenous people.
The idea was born from jokes among friends during a morning basketball practice.
“We were at morning practice and we were tired out of our minds and making jokes trying to wake up. I was like ‘What if we had a powwow here, like in this gym?’” Isabella Yellowtail said. “Samara (Kennedy) goes, ‘Yeah, we should bro. Let’s show them how we really do it.’ And then Marajah (Pease) laughed and agreed with us. And I was like, ‘I want to actually do that. Let’s get started on that.’”
Get started on that, they have. Yellowtail said it was difficult to get the event up and running, especially due to weather the first year, which forced the event indoors. She said the event has evolved “amazingly,” though.
“This year, there was such a huge turnout. And when I looked up in the stands, I did not see one empty seat and that just made me so happy knowing that me and my friends started this and it’s going on to a new generation,” Yellowtail said.
Marajah Pease has also helped organize the event since its inception and has served as co-host, helping direct the event. The TRHS powwow
A powwow is a gathering and celebration during which Native Americans are able to share their heritage and culture. The TRHS powwow has included dancing and guest speakers, notably Indigenous actors Christian Wassana and Moses Brings Plenty attended this year’s event. The powwow also serves as a fundraiser for Sheridan County School District 1 Indigenous students.
TR senior Al Spotted has been one of the main dancers for the MMIP Powwow and said he invites friends to dance as well.
“I just try to invite as many of my friends as I can and tell their friends to come over and who they know to come over as well to make it more lively and cool,” he said.
The TRHS powwow is also meant to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous people. According to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, about 4,200 missing and murdered indigenous people cases have gone unsolved.
“(We) wanted to honor… all the Native American people who have been missing or murdered. And we wanted to basically raise awareness, we just didn’t know how we could actually do it,” Pease said.
Pease said a powwow provided a good opportunity to raise awareness of both the MMIP epidemic and their culture.
Native American students at TRHS have found camaraderie and friendship in one another.
“After a while, I grew my confidence. It felt a lot better, not just having me as a Native American here,” Pease said, “but having other Native American students here to help me build confidence and build each other up to bring out something that we really love to be and who we actually are.”
Aria Dillon, the only Native American graduating this year to have been at Tongue River schools since elementary school, said she acts differently at home and school.
“I feel whitewashed,” Dillon said. “I kind of just have to act like I’m white once I walk out of my house because what we do is kind of different than what (white people) do… It’s just, we’re too different and I just had to play like both worlds, which is kind of hard for me.”
Yellowtail said she has heard jokes throughout her time at TRHS.
“I’ll be sitting in class one day, and there are always jokes like there are jokes all over. But, the ones I don’t take too well to are the jokes that (other students) make about missing and murdered people and they’ve learned that over time,” she said. “My time has not become easier but also hasn’t become harder.”
Yellowtail said she has learned that the jokes made are usually not made with malicious intent but rather come from a place of ignorance.
“Most people are not meaning the things they say with malicious intent, but rather they’re just ignorant,” Yellowtail said. “They see it on the evening news, and they say ‘That’s not around us.’ It is, it’s actually in your backyard.”