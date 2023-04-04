RANCHESTER — Education company Solution Tree named Tongue River High School a model professional learning community school March 27. TRHS joins Tongue River Elementary as the second school in Sheridan County School District 1 to achieve the honor.
According to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride, PLC schools put an emphasis on working together as a staff to meet the needs of each individual student, promoting continuous learning among teachers and administrators through collaborative work.
“We see kids as our kids. If they’re doing poorly in math, it’s not the math teacher’s issue, it’s all of our issue,” Kilbride said. “That’s what I think is exciting about being a PLC school. Teachers talk to one another about individual students and how everybody can help get them up to a professional level in those content areas.”
TRHS principal Colby Lynch said the process of becoming a model PLC school began four years ago when TRHS was selected to take part in a collaborative initiative by the Wyoming Department of Education and Solution Tree. TRHS leadership teams attended various conferences by WDE and Solution Tree to train on best practices in education.
Last year, TRHS was encouraged to apply to become a model PLC school when members of Solution Tree took notice of positive student achievement results including ACT scores, Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress scores and graduation rates. Lynch said those results were in line with the main criteria to be considered for model PLC school status — three years of significantly improved student achievement data.
“The change started with us reviewing our achievement data and taking a look at where we were at, which wasn’t quite where we wanted to be five years ago,” Lynch said. “We, as a team, committed to reworking our school vision and our daily mission as to why we’re here, what our purpose is… We established schoolwide goals that we could all work toward as a team in hopes of accomplishing at the end of each school year.”
Lynch said as changes were implemented at TRHS — including added programs, ACT prep, career classes, peer tutoring and college and independent living classes, to name a few — TRHS’ 164 students excelled.
“It sends us a signal and gives us confidence that we’re on the right path with our commitment and our prioritization of student learning as the tide that lifts all boats around here and creating a positive culture,” Lynch said. “I think that we have pretty amazing students who have continued to rise to the occasion as we’ve elevated the academic bar around here. They have met every challenge and proven to us that we can set the bar very, very high for kids and they find a way to meet the bar.”
Kilbride said he believes more SCSD1 schools could be named model PLC schools as well — it’s only a matter of filling out the applications.
“All of our schools are operating with the PLC model… I think this is just a start for our district,” Kilbride said.
To receive model PLC status, Lynch said, took great collaborative effort from teachers, students and parents. Lynch said TRHS plans to maintain the growth of student achievement by sticking to the PLC model and paying close attention to the individual needs of each and every student.
“We’re really proud of our parents and our students and our teachers in the Tongue River Valley,” Lynch said. “To see our academic success trend in a positive direction and to see our kids and teachers be recognized for that is something that makes us really proud.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.