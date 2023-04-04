RANCHESTER — Education company Solution Tree named Tongue River High School a model professional learning community school March 27. TRHS joins Tongue River Elementary as the second school in Sheridan County School District 1 to achieve the honor.

According to SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride, PLC schools put an emphasis on working together as a staff to meet the needs of each individual student, promoting continuous learning among teachers and administrators through collaborative work.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you