DAYTON — As they marched into the gymnasium Sunday evening, Tongue River High School’s graduating class of 2022 was guided by a class motto, borrowed from Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”: “Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting so…get on your way.”
The graduation ceremony’s speakers — student and staff alike — used the motto to encourage this year’s TRHS class to choose to live purposefully, to accept challenges as opportunities for growth.
After the graduating class had found its way to two rows of seats at the front of the TRHS gym and thank yous had been issued to the friends, family members, teachers and administrators who had supported them throughout 13 years at Tongue River schools, salutatorian Jake Massar addressed the crowd.
“Thirteen years went by in both the blink of an eye and an eternity…” Massar said of his time at the Tongue River Valley schools.
The routine rhythm of schooling, Massar said, had lulled him and many of his classmates into a monotonous cycle of daily schoolwork, homework and extracurricular activities. Graduations, like retirements and other life milestones, shock people out of their regular routine and offer time for reflection.
Massar encouraged his classmates to appreciate each day and the new ideas, experiences and challenges it brings.
“Don’t skim read the novel of your life,” Massar encouraged his classmates. “After all, it is a book you only get to read once.”
Valedictorian Zia Robbins, too, urged her fellow classmates to delight in the challenges and changes coming their way. TRHS graduates, Robbins said, are about to start having “firsts” again: first days at a new job or college, first nights in their own apartments, first opportunities to build peer groups, perhaps without input from family.
But these firsts, Robbins said, necessitate change, and change to one’s routine is often frightening.
Robbins challenged her classmates to approach these changes as an opportunity for growth.
“The obstacles we faced didn’t make us better. We made ourselves better,” Robbins said.
Sheridan County School District 1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride addressed the crowd, offering advice similar to the two class speakers. Kilbride posed a question to the new graduates: How do they view the mountain before them, the one Dr. Seuss warned them about in “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!”?
Kilbride, who said he has known most of the graduates all their lives and served as their principal at Tongue River Middle School, offered them a few pieces of advice on the subject. Like Massar and Robbins, he implored the graduates to choose their attitudes carefully each day. Although many things may be out of their control, attitude is a choice, Kilbride said; we each get to choose to embrace new experiences and value the day’s opportunities.
Kilbride reminded the students of a call-and-response exercise he used to get their attention during their middle school days, asking them to perform it with him once more.
“What’s in your hands?” Kilbride asked.
“My future,” the graduates responded.