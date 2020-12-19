DAYTON — Recently, Tongue River High School seniors participated in mock job interviews as part of a Life Skills class.
Sheridan County School District 1 seniors annually receive interview practice to help acquire real-world skills. Instead of in-person interviews like in past years, COVID-19 restrictions allowed for organizers to think outside the box and complete interviews over the phone or virtually.
With guidance and assistance from SCSD1 Curriculum Director Sara McGinnis and c0-employee Joy Jochems, each student was paired with a professional in the field that most interested them. Life Skills students each completed two interviews.
Some technology difficulties occurred, causing students to resort to phone interviews. These were all learning experiences testing one’s flexibility and ability to manage when something doesn’t go as expected.
An unexpected benefit for organizers was the ability to geographically expand potential interviewers to include people from both coasts and several out-of-state college professors and medical workers.