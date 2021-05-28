DAYTON — Tongue River High School senior Isabella Carbert was recently awarded a $500 scholarship from the Dayton School Benefit Club.
Club President Angie Navarro stated there were six highly qualified candidates, which made the choice very difficult. Carbert has been accepted to Casper College where she plans to study psychology.
Another deserving student was awarded a $500 scholarship from an anonymous donor through the Benefit Club. That student is Grace Sopko. Sopko has been accepted at the University of Wyoming where she plans to study business administration and marketing.
The Benefit Club, which was founded in 1932, has awarded one or more scholarships to a deserving Tongue River senior for more than 20 years. The aims and purposes of the DSBC are to carry out and promote activities for the betterment of the Tongue River schools, Dayton, Ranchester and surrounding communities.