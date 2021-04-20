DAYTON — What was once just a student’s idea to help raise social and cultural awareness is about to become reality, as students and staff at Tongue River High School prepare to host an inaugural Tongue River Valley Powwow May 20.
The powwow and fundraiser in support of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is slated to be held on the TRHS football field and include an Indian taco dinner, guest speakers, a special opening ceremony, Native American drummers and spotlight dancers, as well as a round dance to close the event.
Tickets are $5 per person and will be on sale in advance starting May 10 at the front desk at TRHS. Those wanting to attend both the dinner and dance on the football field might want to act quickly, as the dinner and seating on the field will be limited to 400 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dinner begins 6 p.m May 20, with the powwow and dancing from 7-9 p.m.
Kathleen Brock-Worman, a TRHS teacher and one of the faculty sponsors of the event, said ticket sales are limited to help allow for proper social distancing.
“We appreciate the community support and understanding,” Worman said. “We want everyone to be a part of it, but we also want to keep things organized.”
Those unable to purchase a ticket or who would just like to view the powwow from a slight distance may still attend. However, they will have to watch from areas immediately adjacent to the football field.
Worman and Michele Fritz, a social worker for Sheridan County School District 1, said the idea for the powwow was brought to them by TRHS student Ivy Yellowtail, a member of the Crow Tribe, as a way to learn about the Native American culture and bring awareness to MMIW, a movement created to bring recognition to the disappearance and murders of Native American women and girls.
“It is a new event,” Fritz said. “There are other Native American powwows in the area, but this is the first at Tongue River High School.
“The students are definitely hoping to make it an annual thing,” she added.
Worman said the powwow is also a chance for the local community to once again come together after a year of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to celebrate local culture and support a worthy cause all at the same time.
“We’re proud of the students for coming up with this and happy to help them with it,” she said.
Worman and Fritz also said community members can more than just watch and become part of the event by volunteering to serve dinner or to help set up and clean up afterwards.
“We just want to see the school and community help with the event,” Worman said. “That’s the idea, to make it a successful community event. That way it might become an annual event.”
To volunteer, interested individuals may email Fritz at michele.fritz@sheridan.k12.wy.us.
Organizers are also seeking donations of ground beef for the dinner. Worman said the more that is donated, the more the fundraiser will bring in for MMIW.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact TRHS by calling 307-655-2236. Updates on the powwow will also be posted on the high school’s Facebook page and may be viewed by searching “Tongue River Eagles.”