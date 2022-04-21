SHERIDAN — Following a motion hearing and pretrial conference Wednesday, trial dates were set in Pollak v. Wilson, a federal lawsuit filed by Sheridan’s Harry Pollak March 9. Additionally, arguments were heard regarding a request for a preliminary injunction for Pollak.
Pollak filed suit against all nine Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees — Susan Wilson, Arin Waddell, Shellie Szmyd, Wayne Schatz, Shane Rader, Ann Perkins, Ed Fessler, Mary Beth Evers and Dana Wyatt — in individual and official capacities for infringement of free speech rights.
The new suit filed refers to an incident at SCSD2’s February board meeting.
During a motion hearing addressing a request by Pollak’s attorney, Philip Abromats, asked for a preliminary injunction of relief to allow Pollak to speak at school board meetings. SCSD2 attorney Kendal Hoopes with Yonkee & Toner refuted the injunction, noting before, during and after the meeting, Pollak has had the opportunity and has seized opportunities to make contact with the board in multiple ways, including addressing the board during public comment, writing to the board and meeting individually with board members and Superintendent Scott Stults.
Presiding Judge Alan B. Johnson heard arguments but did not make a decision on the injunction Wednesday.
The parties did solidify future deadlines for the case Wednesday. The judge scheduled the jury trial for Jan. 9, 2023, starting at 1:30 p.m., with a pretrial conference set for Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m.