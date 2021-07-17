SHERIDAN — To some, the differences between various Native American dances can be subtle, even unnoticeable. To others, there are tell-tale signs that tell you everything.
According to Janine Pease, retired president of the Little Big Horn College and member of the Crow Tribe, the differences in tribal dances can be found in the regalia, the song and even the beat of the drum.
“There’s tribal differences,” Pease said. “They’re not subtle to me. To someone who’s uneducated (about Native American) culture, they might be.”
Pease said the dancing of the Crow Tribe might seem more sedate compared to other tribes, such as the fancy dance of the Northern Cheyenne, which are more athletic in nature.
“They’ll get both feet off the ground at once,” she said. “You need to be like a long-distance runner.”
Also, Crows dance as a large group and the Northern Cheyenne dance in groups of two or three so individuals can display their talent. The Crows are audibly louder with bells on their legs and feet, while the Northern Cheyenne are visually louder with bright, flashy outfits.
Of course, Pease, who now lives in Billings, Montana, has learned to notice the difference growing up on the Crow reservation. She also attends as many as eight to 10 powwows, or more, each year.
One powwow that people won’t be attending is the annual Friday’s First Peoples’ Powwow and Dance, usually held as part of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week, due to concerns over COVID-19 and related restrictions.
“So many things have been canceled because of COVID,” Pease said. “(But) everyone is anxious to start dancing again.”
The good news for rodeo-goers is the powwow is expected to return in 2022. And when it does, Pease said individuals should take a closer look to notice, not only at the the differences in the music and dances, but also to use those differences to tell which tribe a dance might belong to.
“Look at the regalia,” she said. “They way it’s worn, what they have on. It will tell you the tribe.”
Like almost any kind of music, Pease added Native American songs continue to evolve, with powwow featuring a variety of both old and new.
“Some of the songs are often very old. They might be from the 1900s,” she said. “But new songs are written all the time.”
And while most Native American music features drummers and singers, as well as maybe tribal whistles, there are again distinct differences.
“They’re as intricate as Beethoven,” Pease said. “Each song is different. They have their own melody. They might have lyrics. No two songs are alike. They are different.”
According to Pease, Crow songs usually feature one of three different drum beats — a double beat, “heart” beat or a student beat. The drum beat has its own significance, as it represents the heartbeat of Mother Earth.
“As a dancer, you need to listen to the beat of the drum,” Pease said.
Each tribe has a different approach to song at the powwows.
According to West, songs are started with a lead line sung by the head singer to let the drummers and dancers know which song is coming up. A drummer will then take up the lead line and the rest of the drummers will join in.
At that time, the dancers join in. Loud beats during songs are sometimes called “Honor Beats” and are meant for the dancers to honor the drum. In northern tribes these beats are generally during the verses and in southern tribes they are between verses.
The Northern Cheyenne reserve songs with words for memorial songs, honor songs, veterans songs, flag songs and victory songs.
Even the pattern of the steps is important, with the dancer representing their relationship to a higher being by continually touching Mother Earth.
If that wasn’t enough, the reasons a tribe might hold a powwow, or more accurately “pau-wau” referring to a healing ceremony conducted by spiritual leaders of a tribe, can vary.
According to the American Indian Heritage Foundation, powwow ceremonies were conducted to celebrate the circle of life and all things living and spiritual. Ancient stories handed down through generations are acted out, keeping history alive.
Powwows were also held to celebrate a successful hunt and to thank the spirits for a bountiful harvest, or to prepare warriors for battle.