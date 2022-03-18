SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District President Walt Tribley thanked Sheridan College Foundation board members Thursday over lunch for their significant contributions to the college over the years, while also providing options for them to become more involved in the future success of the district.
Specifically, Tribley asked for help from foundation members in recruiting and retaining full-time students to on-campus housing.
“We are asking the Sheridan College Foundation today in our regular meeting to please contribute to the dormitory scholarship fund,” Tribley said. “We have a request into another local foundation that’s being reviewed right now.
“It takes approximately $1 million a year to fill, to a very high extent, every bed in our total dormitory capacity. We never fill it to 100%, and not even if we could because we have to leave space for students to move and sometimes they drop out, those types of things.”
Tribley said if all students living on campus remained enrolled in a full-time program, which equates to 24 credit hours, it would bring $5.9 million back to the college.
“That’s a good return on investment,” Tribley said.
Through two large donations of $100,000 each from First Federal Bank and Trust and the Joe and Arlene Watt Foundation Inc. in late 2021, Vice President of Student Affairs Jen Crouse said the college will provide $1,000 scholarships for students in the fall semester and, as incentive to remain on campus for the spring semester, another $1,000 stipend for on-campus housing. Currently, 48% of full-time students live on campus, Crouse said in a December 2021 board meeting.
“The $200,000 that we just recently received will help us drive tuition for housing,” Crouse said, noting the scholarships will help increase full-time enrollment numbers in addition to filling current vacant housing. “...We are scholarshipping 100 students to help fill those residence halls.”
The financial gains of a full house at Sheridan College would help offset deficits looming from the Gillette College split from NWCCD, which once finalized equates to around a $3.1 million net loss for the district.
The Sheridan College Foundation’s operating budget includes supporting NWCCD through student scholarships, faculty and staff support, physical infrastructure of Sheridan College and community enrichment, according to its website. Tribley also emphasized the morale and community enrichment aspect of campus life at Sheridan College. Foundation members organize free community lectures, support the rodeo banquet and facilitate arts experiences through the Whitney Center for the Arts.