SHERIDAN — Finalizing a transition plan for Northern Wyoming Community College District employees affected by the creation of a new college district in Campbell County remains a high priority for NWCCD President Walt Tribley.
Tribley said he and the NWCCD board believe setting a timeline and process for that piece of the separation will be key, and added NWCCD put forward draft language for the Gillette board to consider between transition team meetings.
“Until we get such clarity, there will be concerns among people for their livelihoods,” Tribley told The Sheridan Press in an interview Jan. 26, reiterating the need to ensure employees have a clear understanding of the process moving forward.
The transition team negotiating aspects of the separation of Gillette College from NWCCD includes board members from each district, each district’s president and a mediator. The two boards first met in November 2021, approving a universal memorandum of understanding between the two districts. Since then, the transition team and boards also approved an agreement to transfer funds and debt to GCCD.
“I feel like it’s going well, and we’re making good progress toward coming together to stand up a new district,” Tribley said. “At the same time, our charge in Sheridan and Johnson counties is to reimagine ourselves and do it quickly — for many reasons, one to create jobs and opportunities for the people we serve, but also to find sustainable revenue streams to account for what we’ll lose someday in terms of enrollment from the separation.”
While GCCD board members recently expressed concern at a Jan. 19 board meeting the process may become “bumpier” and that it is moving too slowly, the creation of the district was approved five months ago and the accreditation process could take four years.
Meeting schedules have been mutually agreed upon, Tribley said, and NWCCD is working to compile the large amounts of information GCCD has requested. Some of the information sought — which ranges from leases in place to funding questions — has already been delivered to GCCD.
GCCD board members also raised concerns about how students may be affected moving forward.
NWCCD recently created a Division of Online Learning, which is part of NWCCD’s Office of Academic Affairs. NWCCD spokesperson Wendy Smith said the new division includes a team of three people with expertise in building, strengthening, evaluating and promoting online educational programming. To centralize all online courses to be supported through the new division, the coding was updated in the NWCCD system.
Tribley said the coding change is reflected on the portal the staff sees, but does not impact the listings of classes students see as offered through each school. In addition, Smith said, none of the changes affect who the teacher is or where the teacher is located, and the college district will continue its ability to track the number of students enrolled from Campbell County and other associated statistics.
At the Jan. 19 board meeting, though, Gillette board members discussed NWCCD’s recoding of the online classes, fearing it would harm students, particularly those using Board of Cooperative Higher Educational Services, known as BOCHES, funding for dual and concurrent enrollment.
GCCD board and staff said they worried students would not be able to use the BOCHES funding for classes coded as based at Sheridan College or taught by a Sheridan College instructor.
“As I read the state statutes, I cannot spend Campbell County money outside of this county,” said state Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, who also is the executive director of BOCHES in Gillette.
According to data from NWCCD, funding from the BOCHES program already goes toward online classes taught outside Campbell County, but benefits local students.
“I do not want students, especially in Gillette, to think that changes to our procedures will take away opportunities for them,” Tribley said. “All online courses offered through Sheridan College will continue to be available for all high school students looking to sign up. This has long been the case and is the benefit of such flexible offerings here in Wyoming. Approximately 65% of the online courses taken by high school students in Campbell County last fall were taught by instructors who live outside of Campbell County. It is the mechanism that opens up opportunity.”
Both sides have said repeatedly they hope to make it through the process without inflicting harm on the other district, but a separation of the districts will result in NWCCD losing roughly 45% of its enrollment, the funding that comes with those enrollment numbers and a higher per-student overhead cost as the expenses are no longer split across the two communities.
NWCCD has focused its efforts on growth, which includes adding programs, evening and weekend classes to its repertoire.