SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees granted President Walt Tribley with the authority to accept an offer for the sale of a small building and 1.5 acres at 1600 Solutions Way and allow Tribley to negotiate best terms and close the transaction.
The set of buildings across Interstate 90 were gifted to NWCCD by EMIT Technologies in June 2019.
Construction technology students continue to use the primary building, but the small secondary building and 1.5 acres is undergoing negotiations, which aren't expected to be completed and public for some time.
Tribley now has the authority to negotiate and close the transaction.