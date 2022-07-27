Miss Indian America Press Release 001.jpg
Buy Now

Former Miss Indian America deana harragarra waters, left, presents Leonard Bends with a blanket as way of saying thank you as Mayor Rich Bridger and Butch Jellis during a tree blessing ceremony Friday, June 10, 2022. Bends, a Crow spiritual leader performed the blessing before the tree was planted.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Miss Indian America Collective will host a “Tribute to History and Hope” at Kendrick Park Arboretum on July 29 at 10 a.m.

At the event, trees purchased by the MIAC for the city of Sheridan Parks Department will be dedicated to the city. The event is part of the MIAC mission to recognize the work of All-American Indian Days and the Miss Indian America Pageant held from 1953-1984 in Sheridan.

Recommended for you