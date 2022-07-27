SHERIDAN — The Miss Indian America Collective will host a “Tribute to History and Hope” at Kendrick Park Arboretum on July 29 at 10 a.m.
At the event, trees purchased by the MIAC for the city of Sheridan Parks Department will be dedicated to the city. The event is part of the MIAC mission to recognize the work of All-American Indian Days and the Miss Indian America Pageant held from 1953-1984 in Sheridan.
The tree dedication is an ongoing project to support the Kendrick Park Tree Arboretum through the planting of trees and bushes. MIAC representatives said they are grateful to the city of Sheridan for providing the tranquil location in Kendrick Park. The view of the valley is filled with historic meaning. Fundraising for additional trees and the placement of benches and a plaque will continue to support the Kendrick Park Arboretum.
A proclamation of Sheridan Arbor Days by Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger will kick start the event along with a welcome by Clark Van Hoosier of the Sheridan Parks Department. Author Craig Johnson will read statements from Miss Indian Americas and families who are unable to attend. Those Miss Indian Americas in attendance will offer words of hope. Leonard Bends, from the Crow Nation, will serve as master of ceremonies.
At 1 p.m. at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library in the Inner Circle, Wailes Yellowtail will share early family movies of All-American Indian Days.
All events are free and open to the public. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Donations to the Kendrick Park Arboretum may be mailed to: City of Sheridan, Parks Department, 55 Grinnell Plaza, Sheridan, WY 82801. Donations should note they are for Miss Indian America Collective Tree Project.