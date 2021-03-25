SHERIDAN — The Civic Theatre Guild will host auditions for a live and streamed radio play based on the Alfred Hitchcock classic, "The 39 Steps: A Live Radio Play" by Joe Landry.
Contact Director Aaron Odom at trident@tridenttheatre.com to reserve an appointment slot for virtual auditions via Zoom starting at 7 p.m. March 29.
Performance dates will be April 23-24, April 30 and May 1. Most rehearsals will take place via Zoom until it's time to tech the show at the WYO Performing Arts and Entertainment Center Mars Black Box.
More information about rehearsals will be available at auditions.