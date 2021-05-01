Today

Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Rain likely. High 51F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.