SHERIDAN — Trihydro Corporation acquired Ridgepoint Consulting, a civil engineering consulting firm based in Sheridan May 30.

The acquisition demonstrates Trihydro’s ongoing commitment to the Rocky Mountain region and enhances its ability to provide infrastructure, civil engineering and construction administration services to clients. Ridgepoint Consulting specializes in civil engineering for public and private clients, and the team’s expertise will complement and strengthen Trihydro’s existing services in the region, particularly in northern Wyoming, southern Montana and South Dakota.

Recommended for you