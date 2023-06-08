SHERIDAN — Trihydro Corporation acquired Ridgepoint Consulting, a civil engineering consulting firm based in Sheridan May 30.
The acquisition demonstrates Trihydro’s ongoing commitment to the Rocky Mountain region and enhances its ability to provide infrastructure, civil engineering and construction administration services to clients. Ridgepoint Consulting specializes in civil engineering for public and private clients, and the team’s expertise will complement and strengthen Trihydro’s existing services in the region, particularly in northern Wyoming, southern Montana and South Dakota.
“We continually look for ways to better serve our clients,” President and CEO of Trihydro Kurt Tuggle said. “The acquisition of Ridgepoint Consulting is a perfect fit in many ways. We share the same values and are aligned in our commitment to delivering long-term results that address the challenges faced by our clients and communities.”
With this acquisition, Ridgepoint’s team will join Trihydro’s Sheridan office.
“There could not be a better match for our team and our clients,” Ridgepoint Consulting Principal Ryan Christensen said. “We are excited to join a company whose culture and dedication to its employees and community align so well with our own. We are also excited to be able to offer our current clients Trihydro’s broader range of services.”
“We look forward to continuing our civil engineering relationships with our clients, as well as expanding the services that we will be able to provide them through Trihydro’s group of like-minded individuals,” Chad Lynn, at Ridgepoint Consulting Principal said.