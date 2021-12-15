SHERIDAN — Between excited cheers and the rattling of numbered balls circling a bingo cage, you’d never know it’s finals week. At least, not in the Thorne-Rider Campus Center at Sheridan College Monday night.
Rather than a room full of students cramming for this week’s final exams, Sheridan College’s TRIO College Success Program transformed one room of the campus center into a pizza- and prize-fueled bingo night. Although a few whispers of final exams and class grades slipped into conversation, most students present were focused on marking numbers on their bingo boards.
“When you’ve got a bingo, you must holler like you mean it,” TRIO Program Director Joseph Aguirre announced to the crowd.
At Sheridan College, the TRIO program helps first-generation, non-traditional and low-income students find academic, financial and personal support in college, TRIO staff mentor Rafael Escoto said. The program is a “one-stop shop” for academic advising, financial aid assistance, transfer and scholarship applications, personal mentorship and other programs, Escoto explained.
At any given time, about 140 students receive TRIO mentorship, Aguirre said, with an additional 150 benefiting from the program’s college success initiatives.
TRIO is a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Education, and it’s been shown to work. One Department of Education report on the student success initiative found TRIO participants had higher degree completion rates than their non-TRIO peers. At Sheridan College, where the program has operated since 2011, TRIO maintains one of the highest retention rates in the college at 80%, Aguirre said.
Students in the program, Escoto said, must visit TRIO three times per semester to receive personalized advising, and the program presents workshops on study skills and financial literacy, among other subjects. The result, Escoto said, is close relationships between students and TRIO staff.
For the past nine years, TRIO has also hosted a finals week destress bingo night. Although TRIO students are welcome to bring family and friends to the event — and Monday night’s festivities hosted quite a few children, partners and other guests — Aguirre explained TRIO participants had a distinct advantage at bingo night: they played with two bingo cards.
Between calling out numbers, Aguirre, who also emceed the event, dispensed study tips for finals and reminded students not to cram.
TRIO participant Ashley Schrage said she was having “the most fun” at bingo night. After all, everyone at her table won at least one round of the game, leaving their bingo cards crowded by prizes.
This year, Aguirre said, TRIO received many donations from community organizations to offer as bingo prizes. Winners went home with donated manicure and haircut coupons from local salons, Surf Wyoming and King’s Saddlery, King Ropes sweaters and sporting goods from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports, among other prizes. The community support, Aguirre said, was greatly appreciated.
Schrage said TRIO had been a great resource at Sheridan College; the program had answered the perplexing questions she’d faced throughout her studies. Fellow bingo winner and Student Body President Sydney Scheresky-O’Neil said the program helped her with goal setting, and TRIO’s early registration perk always ensured she would always be able to register for the classes she needed.
Claire Ostrom, another TRIO — and bingo — participant, echoed these praises. TRIO’s academic resources helped her escape academic probation while their counseling services safeguarded her mental health during the school year, Ostrom said.
As prizes dwindled and the game wound down, Aguirre reminded the students to take their finals seriously and enjoy their holiday break.
“College is not easy, despite the idea that it’s the thing to do right after high school,” Aguirre said. “[With] the support of mentors and staff, [the TRIO College Success Program students] are stellar at what they do.”