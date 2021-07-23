SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Arts Council announced the recipients of this year’s fellowships in visual arts, creative writing, performing arts and the Native art fellowship Wednesday.
Sheridan’s Tris Munsick was one of two artists to earn a Performing Arts Fellowship in music.
Fellowships are merit based awards to selected Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community through support from the Wyoming Arts Council.
Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. The jurors for this year’s fellowships were Louise Mortarano and Tasha Kubesh for visual arts, Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Kailyn McCord and Jessica Jacobs for creative writing, Kate Jopson and Kenzi Everitt for performing arts and Adrienne Benjamin and Molina Parker for native art.
Below are the complete list of recipients in each category.
Visual Arts Fellowship: Al Hubbard of Riverton, DaleRae Green of Fort Washakie and Kyle Reed of Laramie. An honorable mention was awarded to Paul Taylor of Laramie.
Creative Writing Fellowship: Lori Howe of Laramie in poetry, Taylor Gordon of Laramie in fiction and Tina Welling of Jackson in creative nonfiction. An honorable mention was given to Rod Miller of Cheyenne in the poetry category.
Performing Arts Fellowship in Music: Andrew Wheelock of Laramie and Munsick. Honorable mentions were awarded to Dave Shaul of Cheyenne and Bunny Sings Wolf of Devils Tower.
Performing Arts Fellowship in Theater and Dance: Aaron Wood of Casper and Andrew Munz of Jackson. Honorable mentions were awarded to Francesca Romo of Jackson and Gina Patterson of Jackson.
The inaugural Native Art Fellowship: Colleen Friday of Arapahoe. An honorable mention was awarded to Marcus Dewey of Arapahoe.