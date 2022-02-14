SHERIDAN — Tris Munsick and the Innocents will perform at Luminous Brewhouse beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets for the show cost $10 per person and are available through eventbrite.com.
The band has shared the stage with Big and Rich, Lyle Lovett, Blackhawk, the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, Casey Donahew, Marty Stuart and many more as well as performing at the National Finals Rodeo Opening Ceremonies in Las Vegas.
In addition, the band has been nominated three times for the Rocky Mountain Country Music awards.
For more information, find the event on eventbrite.com.