RANCHESTER — Tongue River Middle School hosted its annual Hero Fair Friday, a project which tasks students with researching and reporting on their hero or a heroic event. Seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher Cody Koch said students can pick anyone as their hero; historical or personal, living or dead.

Koch said the process of preparing for the Hero Fair takes two or three months. Students begin by conducting research into their selected hero and writing an essay on what they found. Then, the process proceeds by putting together a tri-fold presentation board and procuring outfits to dress as closely as they can to their hero.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

