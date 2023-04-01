RANCHESTER — Tongue River Middle School hosted its annual Hero Fair Friday, a project which tasks students with researching and reporting on their hero or a heroic event. Seventh and eighth grade social studies teacher Cody Koch said students can pick anyone as their hero; historical or personal, living or dead.
Koch said the process of preparing for the Hero Fair takes two or three months. Students begin by conducting research into their selected hero and writing an essay on what they found. Then, the process proceeds by putting together a tri-fold presentation board and procuring outfits to dress as closely as they can to their hero.
Once preparations are complete, students set up their displays in the hallways of TRMS, presenting to a revolving door of fellow students who cycle out by class period.
“I like projects like this because the kids are doing a fantastic job,” Koch said. “They take it and run with it and the learning is so much more than what you hope or expect, so it’s good.”
TRMS seventh grader Keen Schmaus chose Johnson County cowboy Nathan D. Champion as his hero, citing Champion’s bravery and grit as part of his reasoning — the other half, Schmaus said, is his own cowboy upbringing and experience in roping with his father Jason.
“[Champion is] just very heroic, he’s courageous, he’s strong-minded, he’s gritty. He just never quit,” Schmaus said.
Schmaus said the process of researching and putting together his presentation was tough at times, but he is proud that he did his best.
“It was kind of stressful because you had to do a lot with a certain amount of time,” Schmaus said. “It was kind of nice having an extra day to work on it… It was the first time I was glad to have a snow day.”
Koch said the annual Hero Day project allows students a great opportunity to learn from and teach each other through their own presentations.
“I think it’s just fun. It’s good for all the kids to take part in other’s learning, too,” Koch said. “It’s just a good day.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.