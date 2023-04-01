Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain and snow tapering off this evening. Decreasing cloudiness overnight. Low around 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.