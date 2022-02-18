SHERIDAN — As a child, Jeff Jones turned to a basketball, a hoop and a painted line on a court to work through painful things going on around him. With his high school gym in Montana open 24 hours a day, he'd find himself at the free-throw line at 3 or 4 a.m.
"I am an introvert by nature so the quiet time was therapeutic," said Jones, the Tongue River Middle School principal. "To this day, when I walk into a gym, the first thing I notice is the smell of the waxed gym floor. It brings me back to my childhood."
Jones will use that childhood passion to fuel him through 4,000 made free-throw shots Feb. 25 in the Tongue River Middle School gymnasium. Starting at 6 a.m., Jones won't stop until he makes 4,000 shots.
Why 4,000? And money must be involved, right?
Well, Jones said, he wanted it to hurt. And yes, money is involved, but not to sink in Jones' pocket.
The 4,000 comes from a bit of math Jones did when determining what's worth people's pledges toward Special Olympics in an attempt to out-fundraise Tongue River Elementary School.
"I started doing the math and trying to figure out how long it would take me to make 1,000, and then 2,000 free throws," Jones said. "I thought, if I am going to ask for pledges, I need to do this long enough that it is a real sacrifice...like make it hurt a bit."
So, figuring 4,000 shots would likely take him 12 hours if he made a basket about every 11 seconds for 12 hours straight.
"Yep, that sounds painful and crazy...let's go with 4,000," he said.
TRE started fundraising for the Special Olympics several years ago and invited TRMS students to participate through competition. With no specific goal in mind, Jones and the students he leads hope to out-fundraise TRE.
"The people competing in the Special Olympics are great examples to all of us on how to lead with your heart and let your light shine in this world," Jones said.
While Jones considered soliciting traditional pledges per made basket, he ultimately decided to leave it up to individuals or businesses wishing to give toward the fundraiser through his event. Those wishing to give to TRMS through Jones' free-throw event may email him at jjones@sheridan.k12.wy.us or call the school at 307-655-9533 before Feb. 25.