RANCHESTER — After winning the Wyoming State Robotics Competition in Casper late last year, the Tongue River Middle School Decepticons robotics team has continued refining its project in preparation for the world contest in Houston, Texas.
But, the team needs help fundraising to attend the international contest.
TRMS science teacher Susie Fisher said the team needs to raise approximately $8,000 for flights, hotels, food and transportation.
“This is the very first year of having robotics at Tongue River Middle School,” Fisher said. “We honestly had a whirlwind season of just trying to get students to learn the basics of robotics, teamwork, communication and all those things.”
The project required students to develop a solution to a problem related to energy, and Fisher said the team went to the state competition just excited to compete for the first year.
The team — composed of students Vance Schmaus, Wyatt Balius, Kade Shideman and Nehemiah Cote — interviewed and sought advice from engineers in the community for the project, which seeks to use weight to harness solar energy.
Robotics competitions are few and far between in Wyoming, providing scarce opportunities for the teams to compete, so TRMS teachers had to plan scrimmages leading up to the state competition.
Since winning state, the team has continued working on its robot for the world competition. The robot has to accomplish more than a dozen missions and gains points for each mission it successfully completes.
Fisher said the robotics program is designed to create problem solvers and students interested in pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math. While not all students will or should attend college, experiences such as the robotics program encourage problem solving for all students, no matter the career they pursue.
One team from each state attends the competition in Houston, along with students from more than 40 other countries.
“We’re very excited that students have made it this far and that they’ll get to have this experience,” Fisher said.
The Houston event will take place April 19-22, but Fisher has asked the community to help students cover the cost of attending the competition. Donations are being accepted at bit.ly/3mwWEss or those interested can contact Fisher directly at sfisher@sheridan.k12.wy.us.