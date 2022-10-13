RANCHESTER — Scientific study relies on data. The ability to collect it, analyze it and develop theories from it. With data at the heart of that process, Tongue River Middle School teacher Susie Fisher has launched a fundraising campaign to purchase PocketLab sensors for her students to utilize.
“Something about middle and high school science labs is that a lot of the data you gather is not super high quality just because there are so many variables that influence it,” Fisher said. “While that is actually a great learning experience as well, whenever you have low quality data that isn’t valid, you’re trying to talk about and show a concept that doesn’t quite make sense.”
The sensors will allow TRMS students to collect more accurate data, allowing for some of the concepts discussed in class to be better demonstrated and understood.
Fisher hopes to order two different kinds of sensors — 10 of each — for the science lab. One measures magnetism, velocity, acceleration, dew point and other things. The second type is a tactile pressure sensor.
Fisher needs to raise about $2,900 to purchase the sensors, and as of Thursday morning she is just $520 away from that benchmark.
Sheridan County School District 1 curriculum director Lee Zimmer said the district has reorganized and revamped the science lab to add additional tools and resources for students for the school year. The sensors, though, exceeded the budget available to revamp that lab space.
“We got a lot of science materials this year to revamp the student experience and make it more hands on and exciting,” Fisher said. “This helps us go even further and that was a little outside our scope with the changes made for this year.”
Zimmer said materials were being purchased to restock the lab that had become depleted over the years as well as tools to promote inquiry-based learning. Examples of such learning include dissecting a speaker to learn how it works as a way to study electricity and magnetism. Then, she said, the students build their own.
Fisher said the response from students has been significant. They’re all engaged, excited and trying to get better and improve their scientific designs.
“It’s pretty awesome to have kids getting excited about a class,” Fisher said.
The fundraiser for the sensors is hosted by Donors Choose, an online platform that can be found at donorschoose.org. Fisher thanked community members who have already stepped up and given to the project.
“It’d be amazing to have more engineers and scientists and if they get to use sensors like this, like those scientists use, it’s just one more step to that goal and students having more options for careers,” Fisher said.