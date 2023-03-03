RANCHESTER — Should you really take your shoes off indoors to avoid dangerous germs? Does lettuce grow better in soil or hydroponics?
Tongue River Middle School eighth-graders sought to answer these and other questions in research conducted for science fair projects this school year.
TRMS science teacher Susie Fisher said all eighth-graders at the school participated in the regional science fair this year and 15 will travel to Laramie for the Wyoming State Science Fair March 5-7.
Fisher said the students spent quite a bit of time working on their projects in class, though some chose to work on them at home as well leading up to their regional science fair in February.
“There are quite a few things that make these projects awesome,” Fisher said. “One is that you get to choose something that you’re excited about. A lot of time at school you’re told what to do, and you don’t have a lot of choice, and this is one of those times where students get to choose an area of interest.”
Fisher said the projects also pushed students to persevere through setbacks and failures. Failing forward, as well as learning to collect and analyze data are important skills each of the students practiced throughout the process.
Lucianna Raymond completed a project analyzing the nutritional value and growth of lettuce in two different growing systems — a vertical tower garden and a hydroponic system. She worked with Papa Joe’s Produce to collect data and grow the lettuce.
“It went really well,” Raymond said. “I was really satisfied with my results.”
During her experiment, though, one of the pipes to the greenhouse froze and Raymond lost some of the plants. She regrouped and utilized data from other plants to move the project forward.
Alieyah Morrison studied whether people really should take their shoes off before going into their homes in order to avoid tracking germs inside.
“I found out that the bottom of your shoes are really, really gross,” Morrison said. “And you should probably, definitely take off your shoes.”
Morrison said she has mixed feelings about competing at the state science fair.
“I’m kind of a little bit nervous to see all of the other projects and how much variety there would be,” she said. “But I’m also excited to see what all the other projects are.”
Zane Charlson also studied lettuce, comparing plants grown in soil versus hydroponics. He said he’s refining his presentation for state, adding more data gathered in the last few weeks.
Janie McDonald and Andrew Branson studied the difference between farm fresh eggs and store bought eggs. They weighed, measured and noted the color of the eggs, learning that even though store bought eggs are bigger, it doesn’t mean they are as nutritious.
“I thought it was pretty cool to be able to present in front of the community and judges,” McDonald said. The judges were super nice if we were nervous. They just let us do our thing and it was OK if we messed up.”
At the Wyoming State Science Fair, qualified Wyoming students from 21 communities will showcase their original science research and will compete for award monies and chances to advance to further competitions at the national and international levels. Student research covers areas as diverse as mathematics, environmental management, behavioral and social science, animal science and chemistry.
Students competing this year will be welcomed by University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel, and they also will participate in planetarium shows and enrichment activities. Teachers will take tours of campus science facilities. All competitors will make “brag buttons” with UW’s Wyrkshop and have an opportunity to meet fellow competitors.
The public is invited to view the student research displays after the competition in the Wyoming Union Ballroom during public viewing times March 6 from 1:15-9 p.m. and talk to the student competitors from 2:30-3:30 p.m.