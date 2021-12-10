RANCHESTER — Standing in the Tongue River Middle School lobby, Big Mac the dog is quiet and reserved. He’ll still come over and lick your hand, but he might take some convincing.
But as the 5-month-old Mac walks down the hall to the school’s library, he becomes a dog transformed. He is so energized and excited that it becomes unclear whether Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter volunteer coordinator Kristian Skillman is walking him, or the other way around.
“You’re so excited,” Skillman said to Mac as they walked to the library. “Come on buddy. Hold it together.”
Why is Mac so excited? Is he suddenly infected with the Christmas spirit? Does he detect the scent of cafeteria food wafting through the halls? Or does he know something exciting is through those library doors?
Indeed, something exciting is waiting there: the school’s Sources of Strength students with 58 homemade dog toys for Mac and his canine friends at the animal shelter to enjoy.
Sheridan County’s Sources of Strength initiative is a suicide prevention program for youth and a collaboration between Sheridan County school districts and Sheridan County Prevention. The program focuses on eight “protective factors” that can be used to develop resilient individuals, from family and positive friends to medical access and spirituality.
One of the “protective factors” on the wheel is generosity, according to TRMS Sources of Strength instructor Talaya Kautz, and with the holiday season in full swing, it seemed like a good time to give back. Kautz’s students spent two days handcrafting the tug-of-war dog toys from old T-shirts.
“These kids, it’s in their culture to give back,” Kautz said. “This is a small tight-knit community, and they wanted to make sure everyone was cared for in what can be a sad time, even for dogs.”
Skillman said the students’ act of generosity will have a big impact on the shelter. While the shelter’s numbers are always in flux, there are roughly 188 animals currently in the shelter, Skillman said, including 34 puppies.
“Because the shelter is a nonprofit, we rely on these kinds of donations so much,” Skillman said. “And the donations of these toys is great, because the dogs shred them so fast, especially with 34 puppies in our care currently. It is really important to have that.”
Rachel McGee-Schroll, co-director of the shelter, agreed.
“I can’t tell you how much they (the dogs) are going to love this,” McGee-Schroll said. “They need the generosity. They deserve it.”
While the shelter will be impacted by the students’ generosity, they’re not the only ones, according to eighth-grader Maddie Thomas.
“Generosity kind of changes the world,” Thomas said. “It makes the world a better place — even for dogs.”